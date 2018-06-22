Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner explained on the Late Late Show with James Corden the story behind her newest tattoo.

Earlier in the week fans spotted the new tattoo which includes her character’s family symbol of a direwolf alongside the words, ‘The pack survives.’

Corden asked the star about the tattoo explaining how fans thought Turner had given away a spoiler from the show’s season finale.

After revealing the tat on her arm, Turner explained: “Actually while I was getting it done, people advised me not to because it looked like I was giving everything away but I wasn’t. It’s just a quote from last season. Everyone figures that the pack really does survive but it’s just a moral that I like to live by.”

Turner joked about potential spoilers that often surround the show.

“I’ll get it tattooed on my forehead next time.”

The actress has played Sansa Stark on the hit HBO show for the last seven years.

Share it:













Don't Miss