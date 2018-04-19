Following a production meeting today in Dublin, it has been announced that a limited number of extra standing and seated tickets are being released for sale for The Rolling Stones Dublin date at Croke Park on 17 May.

A limited number of premium tickets from the venue and a limited number of pit tickets are also being released for sale.

NO FILTER! The news you’ve all been waiting for! The Rolling Stones are bringing the No Filter tour to the UK and Ireland this summer, with some additional European shows! #TheRollingStones #StonesNoFilter #Tour pic.twitter.com/MOLN1u7m8Y — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) February 26, 2018

This will be the first date of the ‘STONES – NO FILTER’ 2018 tour which will include Ireland, UK, France, Germany, Czech Republic & Poland.

These extra tickets for the Croke Park date go on sale this Monday 23 April at 9 am will be available from all usual Ticketmaster outlets

Share it:













Don't Miss