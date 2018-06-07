It’s set to be a “new era” at X Factor this year as Louis Walsh has quit the show.

Sharon Osbourne will also have a scaled-back role in the new series.

Irish judge Louis has been the longest-serving judge on the talent show, appearing on all bar one series since the show began in 2004.

Louis said in a statement: “I’ve had a fantastic 13 years on The X Factor but the show needs a change and I’m ready to leave.

“I’m looking forward to another series of Ireland’s Got Talent, going back to my day job as a manager, writing my memoirs and seeing the world.”

Meanwhile, it looks like Sharon will have a handy number this year as she will only appear as a judge in the live episodes and will skip the audition process of the series.

She said: “I can’t wait to get back to the judges’ desk. I love the new format.”

Thankfully, Simon will be returning this year with three new fellow judges, who will be announced soon.

Amelia Brown, managing director of Thames, said: “Louis has been a huge part of The X Factor’s success since it launched and remains a good friend of the show.

“His contribution cannot be overstated. We would like to thank him for all he has given to the show over the years and look forward to continuing to work with him in the future.”

She added: “We are very excited Sharon is taking on a new role on the show and we can’t wait to see her as a judge on the live episodes.

“This is the start of a new era for The X Factor. I am really excited about all the ideas we have for the coming series including, of course, the new judging panel.”

