RTÉ has announced a new comedy which is created, written by and starring Amy Huberman, called Finding Joy.

Finding Joy, a six-part series, began shooting in Dublin this week.

It focuses on a single woman named Joy as she navigates a painful breakup and looks for happiness in all of the wrong places.

Finding Joy will also star Aisling Bea, Laura Whitmore, Lochlann O’Mearain, Jennifer Rainsford, Catherine Walker, Paul Reid, Hannah Scott and Mark Doherty.

“I’m thrilled and excited to be starting on this adventure, Finding Joy,” Huberman said.

“I’ve thoroughly loved the writing process and now can’t wait to start filming and see the world and all the characters come to life.”

Finding Joy is being produced by Treasure Entertainment, with RTÉ co-producing alongside Acorn TV.

Justin Healy, executive producer for comedy in RTÉ, said Huberman’s writing “will go down very well” with audiences.

“Amy is naturally a very funny person, and in Finding Joy she brings that comedy gene to the fore,” he said.

“Her writing is sharp, witty and smart, and in this six-part series she has created engaging, relatable characters that will go down very well with the audience.”

“Once again it is our key objective to support and develop Irish talent, on and off screen.”

