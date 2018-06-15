Alicia Silverstone has 90s girls feeling nostalgic in a big way after she brought back her most iconic character for her Lip Sync Battle.

Yes, Cher Horowitz strutted her stuff to Iggy Azalea’s Fancy – an apt choice as the video for the hit was an homage to Clueless.

Silverstone was a total Betty as she rocked the yellow plaid outfit from the classic 90s film.

One of the dancers was dressed as Cher’s best friend Dionne, donning one of her ‘Dr Seuss’ hats.

Part of the routine takes place at the podium where Cher reminded us that it does not say RSVP on the Statue of Liberty.

They even brought out the loqued-out Jeep that Cher’s daddy bought her.

The whole thing was flawless.

Honestly, Chrissy Teigen’s reaction when Silverstone appeared is basically all of us.

Teigen wasn’t the only one freaking out as Twitter had plenty to say. Even Iggy herself gave props.

I love you! the ULTIMATE SUPREME. https://t.co/pDekL0vPVa — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) June 13, 2018

alicia silverstone dressed up as cher horowitz dancing fancy… 2018 is saved pic.twitter.com/PSezWJvBEw — sam havilliard (@ladytyrrell) June 15, 2018

ALICIA SILVERSTONE RECREATING HER CHER HOROWITZ LOOK FOR HER LIP SYNC BATTLE PERFORMANCE. ICONIC. pic.twitter.com/Iv7lZtKMbg — ً (@vohgued) June 7, 2018

ALICIA SILVERSTONE DID THAT pic.twitter.com/1bFpXt7qws — ana (@keepwithana) June 14, 2018

why is nobody talking about alicia silverstone resurrecting cher horowitz for lip sync battle? the 90s child within me is hyperventilating right now!! pic.twitter.com/N61HIkDO9s — The Logans (@thelogansmusic) June 15, 2018

Alicia Silverstone as Cher on #LipSyncBattle was everything! The 90s child within me was bursting with joy lmao, I loved every second of that performance. #Clueless #mychildhood pic.twitter.com/Rd0twQoLW5 — Kyle (@ItsKyleV) June 15, 2018

I love Alicia Silverstone with all my heart. I didn’t know how much I needed to see this. pic.twitter.com/CqMuTLVDJO — allison (@AlliApplebum) June 14, 2018

Alicia Silverstone lip syncing to “Fancy” in her iconic Cher Horowitz outfit literally SLAYED me. Like I am dead now. RIP me. — pbr princess (@babe_cheeks) June 15, 2018

alicia silverstone comes back as cher on the upcoming episode of lip sync battle and not to be dramatic but that’s the best thing to ever happen to me. — claud (@huggins2992) June 13, 2018

Plenty of people pointed out that despite the fact that it has been 23 years since Clueless was released, Silverstone still looks almost identical.

HOW HAS ALICIA SILVERSTONE NOT EVEN AGED SINCE CLUELESS pic.twitter.com/MRRRlYr4Ed — TAYLA (@THETAYLAHE) June 15, 2018

Somebody should leak Alicia Silverstone’s skincare routine. She looks exactly the same as she did in clueless, I’m shook pic.twitter.com/5538cHhBFw — lazy (@fIxrencia) June 15, 2018

okay but alicia silverstone didn’t age a second, these photos are 23 years apart i’m shook pic.twitter.com/mqjBX03xCa — bru |22 (@aliciavikandser) June 15, 2018

For her other song, Silverstone revisited another role.

She lip synced to Aerosmith’s Crying which she was in the music video for.

During the performance she gave the middle finger to her rival Mena Suvari – as her character does in the video – but she revealed afterwards that Suvari didn’t get the reference.

The pair appeared on the show to promote their new series American Woman.

Silverstone may have moved on to new roles but we are just keeping our fingers crossed for a Clueless sequel.

But for now, it seems that Cher is Audi.

Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss