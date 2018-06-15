Alicia Silverstone has 90s girls feeling nostalgic in a big way after she brought back her most iconic character for her Lip Sync Battle.

Yes, Cher Horowitz strutted her stuff to Iggy Azalea’s Fancy – an apt choice as the video for the hit was an homage to Clueless.

Silverstone was a total Betty as she rocked the yellow plaid outfit from the classic 90s film.

One of the dancers was dressed as Cher’s best friend Dionne, donning one of her ‘Dr Seuss’ hats.

Part of the routine takes place at the podium where Cher reminded us that it does not say RSVP on the Statue of Liberty.

They even brought out the loqued-out Jeep that Cher’s daddy bought her.

The whole thing was flawless.

Honestly, Chrissy Teigen’s reaction when Silverstone appeared is basically all of us.

Teigen wasn’t the only one freaking out as Twitter had plenty to say. Even Iggy herself gave props.

Plenty of people pointed out that despite the fact that it has been 23 years since Clueless was released, Silverstone still looks almost identical.

For her other song, Silverstone revisited another role.

She lip synced to Aerosmith’s Crying which she was in the music video for.

During the performance she gave the middle finger to her rival Mena Suvari – as her character does in the video – but she revealed afterwards that Suvari didn’t get the reference.

The pair appeared on the show to promote their new series American Woman.

Silverstone may have moved on to new roles but we are just keeping our fingers crossed for a Clueless sequel.

But for now, it seems that Cher is Audi.

Digital Desk

Share it:
Don't Miss