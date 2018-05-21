The Obamas have joined forces with the world’s leading internet entertainment service to produce films and series.

President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement with Netflix.

The Obamas will produce a diverse mix of content, including the potential for scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries and features.

The Obamas have established Higher Ground Productions as the entity under which they will produce content for Netflix.

President Obama said the couple hope to share the stories of the diverse and interesting people they have met.

“One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,” said President Obama.

“That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix.

[quote]We hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.[/quote]

Mrs Obama says she is excited about the partnership.

“Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others.[/quote]

“Netflix’s unparalleled service is a natural fit for the kinds of stories we want to share, and we look forward to starting this exciting new partnership.”

