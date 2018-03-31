Bryan Dobson 'surprised' by pay gap between him and Sharon Ní Bheoláin

Broadcaster Bryan Dobson appeared on The Late Late Show last night, and discussed some of his most memorable moments helming the Six One news during his 21-year tenure.

Bryan Dobson speaking with Ryan Tubridy on last night’s Late Late Show. Photo: RTE.

When asked by Ryan Tubridy about the controversy around the pay discrepancy between himself and former co-anchor Sharon Ní Bheoláin, Dobson said he was “surprised by the figures as Sharon revealed them”.

[quote]”I found it difficult to see the justification for the difference, at least the scale of the difference,” he said.

[/quote]

“I absolutely believe in the principal that you pay equally for equal work. I don’t think anyone has any toleration for gender discrimination where people are doing the same job.”

“I was surprised by the figures as Sharon revealed them. I found it difficult to see the justification for the difference” @bryansixone on the controversy surrounding the pay gap between himself and Sharon Ní Bheoláin #latelate pic.twitter.com/8hwmM7Iol2 — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) March 30, 2018

It emerged last summer that Dobson earned between €60,000 and €80,000 more than Ní Bheoláin, which subsequently led to RTÉ carrying out a review of ‘role and gender equality’ within the organisation.

He went on to discuss the issue of gender in the workplace, acknowledging that the issue goes beyond ‘equal pay for equal work’, saying that: “Even if you do meet the bar of equal pay for work of equal value that actually doesn’t deal with the problem so there are lots of other issues.”

“I think we are definitely at a turning point. The genie’s out of the bottle. I say this as a man, I think this is a thoroughly good, healthy development,” he said.

“I don’t think it will do men any harm if there is a shift towards greater respect for women, a greater equality for women, greater involvement for women in decision making and in every aspect of society.”

Dobson has since undertaken a new role presenting the Morning Ireland radio programme, while Ní Bheoláin now presents the Nine O’Clock News.

Share it:













Don't Miss