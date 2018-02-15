The Iftas are taking place in Dublin tonight, and the stars on the red carpet have been speaking out.

Tonight’s ceremony honours the best in film, television drama, feature documentary, live action short and animation.

Caitriona Balfe arriving on the red carpet. Photo: Michael Chester.

Actor Caitriona Balfe, who found international fame with hit series Outlander, told Anna O’Donoghue that she is wearing black to highlight the #MeToo movement.

Gabriel Byrne has spoken about about where Ireland and Irish film-making stands compared with the rest of the world.

The actor will be presented with a lifetime achievement award by president Michael D Higgins during the ceremony

