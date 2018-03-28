The cast of teen drama Dawson’s Creek have reunited for the cover of Entertainment Weekly to mark the show’s 20th anniversary.

The first episode aired in 19988 and ran for six seasons until 2013.

The lead actors Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, James Van Der Beek and Michelle Williams have since had hugely successful careers onscreen, with Williams now a four-time Oscar nominee.

20 years after #DawsonsCreek stole the heart of every teen, @KatieHolmes212, @vanderjames and the rest of the cast reunite to talk about the show’s legacy. Watch more #CreekWeek here: https://t.co/htoRydQLRh pic.twitter.com/JB1hrfVmZ0 — PeopleTV (@peopletv) March 28, 2018

Fans expecting a reunion may be disappointed, however, with show creator Kevin Williamson telling the Hollywood reporter in January:

[quote]”What would we do?! One of the reasons we did the finale five years in the future was to put a button on it. What would a reunion be? What would that look like? Why would you? I don’t see it and I don’t feel it. The finale was such a beautiful moment in time and the show was always meant to be a nostalgia piece.” [/quote]

Could a #DawsonsCreek reboot be on the way?! We asked the show’s stars if they would be interested: https://t.co/q41Q6MXpI1 #CreekWeek pic.twitter.com/MxDOIBtUG2 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 28, 2018

The series followed the lives of a close-knit group friends as they dealt with teenage drama in a US town.

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss