Confused ahead of Avengers: Infinity War? We have the perfect recap for you

With the biggest movie of the year due for release in less that two days, we feel like you need to prepare yourself for what is to come.

Avengers: Infinity War is what Marvel has been building up to for over a decade.

18 movies in 10 years, featuring five Infinity Stones and countless superheroes, we wouldn’t blame anyone who is a just a little confused at this stage.

Luckily, the folks over at Screen Junkies are here for us and have created this hand 17-minute recap of all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies to date.

Yes, even the Incredible Hulk gets a mention.

So, just to summarise where we are in terms of Infinity Stones and who has them.

Space Stone:

Possibly onboard Thor’s ship in the hands of Loki who may have just run into Thanos on the way to Earth.

Power Stone: Is “safe” on Xandar with the Nova Corps

Reality Stone: Last seen with The Collector (Benicio Del Toro) on Nowhere.

Mind Stone: Embedded, quite appropriately, in Vision’s (Paul Bettany) head.

Time Stone: Around the neck of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in the amulet known as the Eye of Agamotto

Soul Stone: Not a clue, but we’re guessing we won’t have to wait long for it to appear.

The first reactions to the blockbuster have already come in and we will post a few of those below.

Before you decide if you want to read them (no spoilers obv) why not have a watch of the trailer to get you in the mood.

So, you want to read them?

Ok, here goes.

Wow! Marvel dropped all the rules, fists out and what a tornado!! #AvengersInfinityWar was a blast and Thanos just dethroned Killmonger as the champion of villains. — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) April 24, 2018

#AvengersInfinityWar is my second fave @Marvel movie after #BlackPanther. The superhero interplay is hilarious and surprising at every turn. The action is monumental. And there are actual stakes this time around. Kevin Feige is not f-cking around with this one. — Nigel M. Smith (@nigelmfs) April 24, 2018

After 10 years of investment in this series & these characters, boy does #AvengersInfinityWar knock you on your ass. Humor, sky high stakes & a truly overwhelming amount of emotion in it. Russos did a great job spreading screen time for the ensemble but my MVPs – The Guardians. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) April 24, 2018

Jaw on ground. You are not ready for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. All you have to know is AVOID ALL SPOILERS! Seriously. Go in knowing as little as possible. The @Russo_Brothers did the impossible. Wow. pic.twitter.com/noKZ5cQWdc — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 24, 2018

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR is very weighty and juggles most of its characters with consideration. It’s the closest thing to a Paul Thomas Anderson movie you’ll find in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I Am Shook! #Marvel #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/YgntkXFIkv — Rudie Obias (@RudieObias) April 24, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War is in cinemas April 26.

Share it:













Don't Miss