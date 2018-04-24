Confused ahead of Avengers: Infinity War? We have the perfect recap for you

With the biggest movie of the year due for release in less that two days, we feel like you need to prepare yourself for what is to come.

Avengers: Infinity War is what Marvel has been building up to for over a decade.

18 movies in 10 years, featuring five Infinity Stones and countless superheroes, we wouldn’t blame anyone who is a just a little confused at this stage.

Luckily, the folks over at Screen Junkies are here for us and have created this hand 17-minute recap of all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies to date.

Yes, even the Incredible Hulk gets a mention.

So, just to summarise where we are in terms of Infinity Stones and who has them.

Space Stone:

    Possibly onboard Thor’s ship in the hands of Loki who may have just run into Thanos on the way to Earth.

Power Stone: Is “safe” on Xandar with the Nova Corps

Reality Stone: Last seen with The Collector (Benicio Del Toro) on Nowhere.

Mind Stone: Embedded, quite appropriately, in Vision’s (Paul Bettany) head.

Time Stone: Around the neck of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in the amulet known as the Eye of Agamotto

Soul Stone: Not a clue, but we’re guessing we won’t have to wait long for it to appear.

The first reactions to the blockbuster have already come in and we will post a few of those below.

Before you decide if you want to read them (no spoilers obv) why not have a watch of the trailer to get you in the mood.

So, you want to read them?

Ok, here goes.

Avengers: Infinity War is in cinemas April 26.

