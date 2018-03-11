Rob Heffernan has become the latest celeb to be voted off Dancing with the Stars Ireland.
As Broadway Week took over the quarter-finals, Rob and dance partner Emily Barker opened the show with a foxtrot set Any Dream Will Do from the musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.
However, they were left in the dance-off against Erin McGregor and sadly for Rob the judges decided he had danced his last.
A beautiful final performance but it wasn’t enough to stay in the competition 🙁 #GoodbyeRob pic.twitter.com/4ymhuYpcFn
— RTE One (@RTEOne) March 11, 2018
Speaking as he bowed out a week before the semi-finals, Heffernan said it had been a brilliant experience.
[quote]It’s been brilliant. All of the memories, they’re going to keep me going for a long time. It’s been incredible.[/quote]
What an amazing competitor @RM_Heffernan has been!
You will certainly be missed #DWTSirl pic.twitter.com/tWT5Oaba4o
— RTE One (@RTEOne) March 11, 2018