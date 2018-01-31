Academy Award-nominated actors Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear will join the cast of House of Cards for the final season.

Lane and Kinnear join Golden Globe winner and Emmy Award nominee Robin Wright, as well as Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver in the upcoming sixth and final season.

The landmark series House of Cards – from the studio MRC (the studio also behind the hit Netflix series Ozark) – the first original series produced for Netflix, began production today.

House of Cards executive producers are Melissa James Gibson, Frank Pugliese, Robin Wright, David Fincher, Joshua Donen​, Dana Brunetti​, Eric Roth​, Michael Dobbs​ and Andrew Davies​.

The series was created by Beau Willimon​ and is produced by Donen/Fincher/Roth, with MRC as the studio, for Netflix.

