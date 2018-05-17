Aiken Promotions have released a statement in response to some queries which have arisen from last night’s Ed Sheeran concert at Dublin’s Phoenix Park.

Unfortunately, after the long wait, a lot of fans were far from happy with the experience.

Some complained about the sound/speakers while most were worried about overcrowding.

“Last night movement of people through the large gap between two banks of seats (that is the connection between the concessions area/entrances and the viewing area/pitch) worked well all night until Ed took to the stage when approximately 5,000 people were still to come in,” they said.

“When Ed went on stage those people who were in the concessions /toilet area and those still entering came in through the gap but did not move on to take a place in the designated standing area, they just stopped inside the gap to watch the show. This gap was not meant to be a viewing area, it was designed to facilitate movement between areas”

“This meant the people behind those who had stopped were unable to get into the viewing area and likewise some people were unable to get back out to the toilets for a time. There was at all times plenty of space left and right but it took time and many stewards and Gardai to move them on in. Once this had been done normal movement between the areas resumed”

They went on to say that following a review meeting this morning, the team are now putting additional measures in place to prevent it happening at the remaining two gigs tomorrow and Saturday.

They finally stressed that there have been no reports of any (even minor) injuries as a result of this.

