Two daters from Dublin captured the hearts of viewers on First Dates Ireland this evening.

71-year-old retired crane operator Pat was paired with 68-year-old former Jacobs worker Maureen, and the pair got on famously.

Maureen, whose husband died at just 38, said they honeymooned in the Isle of Man to spend the tax-back they got for marrying before April.

Twitter immediately wondered if that was still a thing.

Pat and his wife of 47 years travelled to snowy Waterford for their own honeymoon.

He admitted he doesn’t like being on his own.

“The worst thing that can happen to anybody is not getting to say goodbye,” he said, explaining she died unexpectedly while at her mother’s house.

Pat’s daughter Sinead even voiced her support for the pair on Twitter.

The big question: would they like to meet again?

A resounding yes.

Pat serenaded Maureen with ‘some Enchanted Even’ before the pair left arm-in-arm.

