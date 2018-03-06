Two daters from Dublin captured the hearts of viewers on First Dates Ireland this evening.
71-year-old retired crane operator Pat was paired with 68-year-old former Jacobs worker Maureen, and the pair got on famously.
Hands up who’s guilty? 🙋 #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/s2RbNmcaIG
— RTÉ2 (@RTE2) March 6, 2018
Ah I'm loving maureen and your man😍 #FirstDatesIRL
— Mia Mac 💚🇮🇪☘ (@MarieMac29) March 6, 2018
Your co-ordinates are lovely Maura #FirstDatesIRL
— Paul Brophy (@debroph) March 6, 2018
I love seeing the older generations on dates. Fair play to them getting back out there open for love no matter what age they are! #FirstDatesIRL
— Aoife Ní Mhurchú (@Smurfjocks) March 6, 2018
Awww Pat & Maureen #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/RoQtyKcsFD
— Claire. (@_Skipper_) March 6, 2018
One of the best things about #FirstDatesIRL is that elderly people get an opportunity to meet new people and go on a date 👏
— David Gammell (@davidgammell2) March 6, 2018
Maureen, whose husband died at just 38, said they honeymooned in the Isle of Man to spend the tax-back they got for marrying before April.
Twitter immediately wondered if that was still a thing.
Married before April to get tax back? Do they still offer this?! #FirstDatesIRL
— Peter (@peterc83) March 6, 2018
Hang on, is that married before April tax thing still around?
No reason, like. Just curious. #FirstDatesIRL
— Emer Nic Dhiarmada (@EmieMack) March 6, 2018
Pat and his wife of 47 years travelled to snowy Waterford for their own honeymoon.
He admitted he doesn’t like being on his own.
“The worst thing that can happen to anybody is not getting to say goodbye,” he said, explaining she died unexpectedly while at her mother’s house.
Ok I can’t cope. The way he spoke about his wife. I’m a mess. MESS. 😭 #FirstDatesIRL
— Peter (@peterc83) March 6, 2018
“The worst thing that can happen is not saying goodbye to someone, that’s the saddest part” Pat no 😰 I’m in floods. #FirstDatesIRL
— Jess (@JessieeKeogh) March 6, 2018
Pat is breaking my heart, he speaks so beautifully about his late wife #FirstDatesIRL
— ⭐️Lorna⭐️ (@lornab79) March 6, 2018
He brought a photo too. I'm not emotionally stable enough for this lads. It's only Tuesday #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/GescfxBlCJ
— Not this one again (@ElaineKelly82) March 6, 2018
oh god the older daters would break your heart – especially the ones whose spouses died young. #firstdatesirl
— Kate Bielinski (@katebielinski) March 6, 2018
I think I need a long therapy session after listening to Pat's story. Heartbreaking. #FirstDatesIRL
— Eileen -Marie (@EileenC2010) March 6, 2018
Pat’s daughter Sinead even voiced her support for the pair on Twitter.
So proud of you Dad ❤ #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/0kbKYzsFtP
— Sinead Brennan (@SinnyBren25) March 6, 2018
The big question: would they like to meet again?
A resounding yes.
Pat serenaded Maureen with ‘some Enchanted Even’ before the pair left arm-in-arm.
It’s a match for these two true blues! 💕
Take it away, Pat! #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/F6c0A3QbSV
— RTÉ2 (@RTE2) March 6, 2018