The new series of Don’t Tell the Bride continued tonight as we saw Cork man Brendán marry Mexican Victor, writes Sally Gorman.

The new season of Don’t Tell The Bride continues now on #RTE2 and we’re bubbling over with excitement! #dttbIRL pic.twitter.com/BJ8pNR6FPl — RTÉ2 (@RTE2) February 19, 2018

Tonight we saw Clonakility native Brendán give his beau a wedding he never dreamed of.

Harry Potter fanatic Brendán decided to go full steam ahead with a Hogwarts themed wedding despite the fact that partner Victor doesn’t even like Harry Potter, he’s never seen the films, never read the books.

Oh dear.

Victor’s dream destination, Martinstown House, was a far cry from Brendán’s choice – the Clonakility Railway Village.

Poor Victor never stood a chance against Harry Potter did he?

Retail worker Victor has a passion for fashion, last thing he expected was to be wearing a cloak on his big day!

Drop it like it’s hot! Think he’ll be dancing in Harry Potter robes? #dttbIRL pic.twitter.com/OkkhV7kmzB — RTÉ2 (@RTE2) February 19, 2018

I feel sorry for Victor, try all hose dapper suits, but you’re wearing a. Cape chicken! Hopefully #Gryffindor #DTTBirl — Platinum Pilates (@PlatinumPilates) February 19, 2018

And how did Brendán trust that owl to carry the wedding rings? Risky business.

The owl is carrying the rings?! Oh me nerves #DTTBirl — Suzanne Power (@SuzyPowr) February 19, 2018

At one point, it looked like Victor wasn’t going to show up to his own wedding day but could you blame him?

Brendán’s invitation was on a piece of cardboard and he sent him on a knitting course for his hen do – doesn’t get much worse than that now does it?

The invitation to the wedding is written on the back of a Crunchy Nut Cornflakes box 😱 Brendán you old romantic you! #dttbirl — Karla (@karlazambra) February 19, 2018

Hen do goals .. willy warmers and muck #dttbIRL — Orla G (@orla_goulie_goo) February 19, 2018

Brendán appeared to be in the bad books for the most of this episode…

…but he redeemed himself once Victor walked up that aisle.

Love overcomes all! Even a Harry Potter themed wedding! #dttbIRL pic.twitter.com/Y2fTsOUlqB — RTÉ2 (@RTE2) February 19, 2018

One thing’s for sure, this episode definitely got Twitter talking, here’s some of the best reactions.

All the mutterings of “Ah jaysus Brendan” have gone the minute they saw each other at the aisle.. #DTTBirl #donttellthebride pic.twitter.com/o8ZfofI07x — Lisa Reid (O'Keeffe) (@LisaOree) February 19, 2018

Not surprised at all that Brendán is Slytherin. Fair play to Victor, very brave, very Griffindor! #DTTBirl — tara fakhry (@TararaBoomdiere) February 19, 2018

If there was the slightest risk that you'd make your fiance cry on their wedding day why on earth would you do it? #dttbIRL pic.twitter.com/448Y6Y6L3I — Not this one again (@ElaineKelly82) February 19, 2018

He's looking for his wedding outfit in a fancy dress shop! Stick a fork in me I'm done #dttbirl — Emma Nolan (@theemmanolan) February 19, 2018

