The new series of Don’t Tell the Bride continued tonight as we saw Cork man Brendán marry Mexican Victor, writes Sally Gorman.

Tonight we saw Clonakility native Brendán give his beau a wedding he never dreamed of.

Harry Potter fanatic Brendán decided to go full steam ahead with a Hogwarts themed wedding despite the fact that partner Victor doesn’t even like Harry Potter, he’s never seen the films, never read the books.

Oh dear.

Victor’s dream destination, Martinstown House, was a far cry from Brendán’s choice – the Clonakility Railway Village.

Poor Victor never stood a chance against Harry Potter did he?

Retail worker Victor has a passion for fashion, last thing he expected was to be wearing a cloak on his big day!

And how did Brendán trust that owl to carry the wedding rings? Risky business.

At one point, it looked like Victor wasn’t going to show up to his own wedding day but could you blame him?

Brendán’s invitation was on a piece of cardboard and he sent him on a knitting course for his hen do – doesn’t get much worse than that now does it?

Brendán appeared to be in the bad books for the most of this episode…

…but he redeemed himself once Victor walked up that aisle.

One thing’s for sure, this episode definitely got Twitter talking, here’s some of the best reactions.

Share it:
Don't Miss