The family of murdered Limerick man Jason Corbett will join Ryan Tubridy on this Friday’s Late Late Show.

Jason’s death at the hands of wife Molly Martens and her father Thomas Martens shocked both Ireland and the US, making headlines around the world. On Friday night, in their first major Irish television interview since the murder trial Tracey Corbett-Lynch, along with siblings Wayne Corbett and Marilyn Corbett, will discuss the terrible events that lead to Jason’s death, the trauma of the subsequent trial for his family and how they are doing now that his killers are behind bars.

On Friday night, viewers will also meet teenager Luke O’Reilly Kane and his mum Maura and Nicky Manning, the stars of RTÉ’s newest documentary, My Trans Life.

They will share the story of how they realised their true selves and the struggles they have encountered since coming out as trans.

Ryan will also be joined by Majella O’Donnell as she gives viewers a behind-the-scenes peek at what really goes on when herself and Daniel head off on the road for the B&B Road Trip.

The people of Rossbeigh in Co. Kerry think Daniel would make a fine ambassador for Ireland ☘ Daniel and Majella’s B&B Road Trip starts tonight at 8.30pm 🚗 #bnbroadtrip pic.twitter.com/ih2VuTsjAU — RTE One (@RTEOne) May 15, 2018

Former Leinster player Ian McKinley was forced to retire from rugby after an eye injury left him unable to play. But with the help of some specialised goggles he got back on the pitch again and now he’s part of the Italian national side. He joins Ryan on Friday to share his incredible story.

As the Royal Wedding approaches, the brides of Ireland will compete in their wedding gear to prove who knows Meghan and Harry best!

Plus music from Altan; and Robert Mizzell.

Tune in this Friday, May 18th at 9.35pm.

Share it:













Don't Miss