Last night on Love Island Megan chose Eyal over fan favourite Alex, much to the dismay of viewers.

Many are fed up with Eyal’s antics on the show and want doctor Alex to be given a chance by the girls in the villa.

People took to Twitter to vent their frustration with the situation.

Me watching Alex all giddy talking to Jack, to then see Megan kissing Eyal the snake right below him #loveisland pic.twitter.com/gp9QHWPCwS — Jamie Steel (@JSteelz) June 13, 2018

Some just couldn’t understand Megan’s decision.

Me tonight wondering why Megan picked someone who sniffs beads and humps trees over Alex #loveisland pic.twitter.com/lt3xA8XhEb — Emily (@x_emilycollins) June 13, 2018

All of the uk after seeing Megan necking on with Eyal after chatting to Alex #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/m2YxGgzxOy — kt (@ktr967) June 13, 2018

Others saw right through Megan’s intentions from the beginning.

when megan went straight back to kissing eyal after her talk with alex x #loveisland pic.twitter.com/2pSNmqsVmy — Laura (@laurawr1ght) June 13, 2018

Fans ultimately want better for Alex.

As much as I’m rooting for Alex, he deserves so much more than someone who’s going to lead him on & kiss someone else 5 minutes later 🤷🏻‍♀️ #loveisland — Hannah Renée (@hanxrenee) June 13, 2018

Safe to say, fans can’t wait to see the aftermath of what happened on tonight’s episode.

Everyone waiting for Alex to roast Eyal in tomorrow’s episode #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/DmCc1T4CYV — Tayha Jupe (@tayha_jupe) June 13, 2018

Love Island continues tonight on 3e at 9pm.

