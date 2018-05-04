Fans turned away from Ed Sheeran concert as strict anti-touting rules are enforced

04 May 2018

Since the tickets for Ed Sheeran’s Irish tour went on sale, warning have been issued about the sale and resale of tickets.

Ticketmaster have warned people against buying Ed Sheeran tickets as gifts as the person that buys the ticket must be in attendance too.

Earlier today, DoneDeal.ie warned people that they won’t be allowing the resale of Ed Sheeran tickets on their website for any of the Irish concert dates.

As the first night of the tour kicks off tonight in Cork’s Pairc Ui Chaoimh, some concert-goers have been left disappointed.

Especially this one fan who flew from Spain to attend the gig tonight.

“Just travelled from Spain to Cork. Ticket in my friends name. Xmas present,” he Tweeted.

“Told mr in the box office i can’t get in. WTF ED. After costing me 800 euro travelling across for a concert i cant get into.

Just travelled from Spain to Cork. Ticket in my friends name. Xmas present. Told mr in the box office i cant get in. WTF ED. After costing me 800 euro travelling across for a concert i cant get into. Screw you. #EDSheeranCork — brianocorcaigh (@brianocorcaigh) May 4, 2018

For tickets purchased online: To gain access to the concert you are required to bring your tickets along with the purchasing credit card or a photo/photocopy of the credit card and a valid form of ID to reflect family name.

For tickets purchased in outlets: Whether you have paid by cash or credit card your name will be printed on your tickets and you will be required to bring valid ID matching the name printed on the ticket, or a photocopy, to gain access to the show.

