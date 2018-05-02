Think you’ve got the X Factor? Well then get yourself to Dublin this weekend where auditions are taking place, writes Sally Gorman.

From Niall Horan to Mary Byrne, Janet Devlin to Jedward and how could we forget our only Irish winner Shayne Ward?

It is definitely fair to say that the X Factor has put a few Irish singers and songstresses on the map, some more than others but nevertheless, you could be next.

Get yourself to Stephen’s Green shopping centre on either Friday, Saturday or Sunday this weekend as auditions will be taking place from 10am and good news…EVERYONE will get the chance to perform.

If you can’t make it to Stephen’s Green this weekend, don’t worry because there are more open auditions in Belfast and Derry next weekend and if all else fails you can apply online or via WhatsApp at 00447733222927.

Remember, you do need to be 14 or over.

Good luck…

Who knows, you could be the next Niall Horan?

