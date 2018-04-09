RTÉ’s Big Week on the Farm returns to our screens this week for its 3rd series – and you can take part.

The show gives the nation real-time access to the incredible lives of Ireland’s farm animals and farmers.

We’re looking forward to seeing tonight’s episode of Big Week on the Farm which will take a look at crows, wildlife on the beach, robotics in Farming and maybe even show a lambing.@rte #OnTheFarm #RTE pic.twitter.com/NgqJlvQiXa — IFAC (@ifac_advice) April 9, 2018

All this week, the programme will be broadcasting live from a rural farm near Dungarvan, Co. Waterford for five nights.

Whatsmore, the show’s producers are inviting people from the region to come along as audience members.

To take part, all you need to do is email onthefarm@indiepics.ie with your full name, mobile number, your preferred day and the number of tickets you’d like.

All participants must be over 18, while tickets are limited.

Best of luck getting your hands on them!

