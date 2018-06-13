The world premiere of Asking For It, a stage production of Louise O’Neill’s best selling novel is set for June 15, with previews currently running in Cork’s Everyman Theatre.

The story centres on the experience of a young woman whose life is changed forever by a horrific act of violence.

One night in a small town in Co. Cork, where everyone knows everyone, things spiral terrifyingly out of control.

Adapted by Meadhbh McHugh, in collaboration with Annabelle Comyn, and starring a hugely talented young cast, the show is leaving audiences stunned.

Here are some of the reactions by people who have seen the previews – no spoilers.

I went to see a preview of @oneilllou’s #AskingForIt in the Everyman tonight and it was harrowing, stark, and brilliant. Such great performances from the cast and the staging was amazing. A difficult subject to bring from page to stage but it was so well… https://t.co/kzLQhrAPII pic.twitter.com/tYUcBesgEc — Denise O’Donoghue (@deniseodonoghue) June 13, 2018

I’m never in my life been to a play where the audience claps after the first half. We are currently sitting in silence. Wow, just wow. #AskingForIt @EverymanCork @oneilllo pic.twitter.com/BG1zwDErH1 — Anna O’Donoghue (@AnnaVDesigns) June 12, 2018

Just home from @EverymanCork – still processing in my head what I saw there. Such a powerful, angry, heart-wrenching play, a superb adaptation of @oneilllo ‘s #AskingforIt. Everyone needs to see this; congrats to @seoid, @landmarkireland and everyone involved #unmissable — Louise Donlon (@LouiseDonlon) June 13, 2018

#askingforit will make you feel sad, angry, and uncomfortable. You will want to scream and cry but that is the sign of a masterpiece! The whole cast was fantastic but the scene between Paul Mescal and Frank McCusker (hope I have right names!) was heart-wrenching. See it. pic.twitter.com/N8zAZmJ8TW — Shelly Hannigan (@ShellyHannigan) June 12, 2018

Couldn’t write this after I saw #AskingForIt, I was too emotional. Tears flowed, both my daughter & I felt her pain, shame & guilt. A profound and familiar story to far too many. It’s raw & so authentic I never experienced anything like it. @oneilllo #Weneedtotalkaboutconsent — Jackie Foley (@corkgirljackie) June 12, 2018

Just home from @oneilllo “Asking for it”. Totally exhausted but not from the 4 hour round trip. The most compelling, gripping and emotive piece of theatre I have ever seen. Sobs could be heard throughout the audience. Standing ovation well deserved to all involved. #AskingForIt pic.twitter.com/RSGr40JmGy — Emer Guihan (@emerguihan) June 11, 2018

