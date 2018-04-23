Move over David Attenborough, underwater filmmaker Ken O’Sullivan captured the attention of the entire country last night with the first part of the eagerly-awaited documentary series, Ireland’s Deep Atlantic.

The series, which documents O’Sullivan and his team as they voyage from his home in County Clare into Ireland’s most northern Atlantic waters, was two years in the making, but according to viewers on Twitter, it was well worth the wait.

The ‘memorizing’, ‘beautiful’ and ‘uplifting’ footage of the incredible sea creatures, that call our ocean home, even moved some people to tears.

Who else is already counting down to next week’s installment?

Missed it? Catch the trailer here:

Ireland’s DEEP ATLANTIC Trailer April 20th from Sea Fever on Vimeo.

