Here’s what you can expect from RTÉ’s summer schedule

02 May 2018

It has to be said, from Young Offenders to Room to Improve, RTÉ have been producing some amazing content over the past few months.

Today, the broadcaster announced their summer schedule and it’s full to the brim of new programming.

The season kicks off with Niall Horan joining the RTÉ Concert Orchestra on RTÉ One at 6.55pm on Saturday May 12.

The one-off special, which was recorded last month, sees the singer-songwriter and his band joined by 45 members of the RTÉ Concert Orchestra perform a selection of songs from his debut solo No.1 album Flicker.

Tieing in nicely, later that evening, The Eurovision Song Contest will be aired from Lisbon.

Here’s hoping Ryan O’Shaughnessy will secure his place after he represents Ireland in semi-final one on Tuesday night – on RTÉ 2.

Celebrating Gay Byrne’s his 60th anniversary in broadcasting, RTÉ will air a documentary, Once More With Meaning.

And that’s not all, they’ve an abundance of documentaries over the summer, from My Trans Life, which charts the transitions of five young transgender people in Ireland, and Raised by a Village, which follows two troublesome teenagers are swapping city living and their parents’ rules for a two week dose of discipline Irish village style.

Others include: Our Lives in Property, Stressed, A Wild Irish Year, The Long March and My Broken Brain.

As referendum time approaches, Claire Byrne Live and Prime Time will host special live studio debates on the upcoming referendum in the two weeks leading up to polling day.

RTÉ News and Current Affairs will also be broadcasting extensive live referendum results coverage on RTÉ One hosted by Miriam O’Callaghan and Bryan Dobson on Saturday May 26.

Frances Brennan’s Grand Tour will also return while John Creedon will hit the road for The Road Less Travelled.

Lords & Ladels is back for a third series with Derry Clarke, Catherine Fulvio and Paul Flynn and of course, the Rose of Tralee will air in August.

Finally, later in the summer, coverage of the Papal visit to Ireland in August will be fronted by Bryan Dobson for RTE One.

Ahead of the visit, former President Mary McAleese will take as her benchmarks the two papal visits to Ireland, in 1979 and 2018, in order to chart what’s changed in the Irish family, and what hasn’t.

