Here’s who will be joining Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late this Friday

12 April 2018

Barry Keoghan, Kodaline and style guru Trinny Woodall are all on the line-up for this Friday’s Late Late Show.

Not bad. Not bad at all.

As he prepares to take top billing on his new movie American Animals, Barry Keoghan joins Ryan Tubridy on Friday night to chat about making it from inner city Dublin to the Hollywood hills.

Ryan will also welcome style guru Trinny Woodall, who will be filling viewers in on how she made a career in fashion as a designer, television presenter and author.

She will also be sharing the story of her struggle to conceive, going through nine rounds of IVF and suffering two miscarriages before finally becoming pregnant with her daughter.

Ryan will be catching up with Kodaline about life as one of Ireland’s favourite bands and they’ll be performing their latest single.

The man behind RTÉ’s nature series Ireland’s Deep Atlantic, Ken O’Sullivan will be telling viewers how he captured some of the most stunning footage ever taken of the marine life living off the west of the country and Laura Brennan, a 25-year-old Clare woman who has been diagnosed with terminal cervical cancer, will share her story.

Finally, we’ll hear about the unlikely friendship struck up between retired District Court judge Gillian Hussey and reformed former criminal Paul Mahon after they met through rehabilitation organisation Tiglin.

Tune in this Friday, RTÉ One, 10:35pm.

