Here's who will be on the Ray D'Arcy show this Saturday night

The line-up for this Saturday’s Ray D’Arcy Show has been revealed, with Una Healy and David McWilliams among the guests.

Una Healy will be dropping into the studio for a tune and a chat with Ray.

As the countdown begins to next week’s Eurovision, Ray will be linking up live to Lisbon to catch up with Ryan O’Shaughnessy as he prepares to represent Ireland in the first semi-final on Tuesday, May 8.

Also this Saturday, Dublin GAA player Nicole Owns will talk to Ray about joining hundreds of thousands of people all over the country to walk from darkness into light for Pieta House’s annual event. Nicole will talk about winning the All Ireland final at Croke Park after years of struggling with mental health problems.

As rising rent prices are making headlines once again, David McWilliams will be talking about the inflated property market, going back to the boom times and whether or not he thinks we’ll go bust.

And Keith Broni, the world’s first emoji consultant, will be appearing to talk about helping companies navigate their way through a growing emoji minefield.

The Ray D’Arcy Show airs this Saturday, May 5 on RTÉ One at 9:40pm.

