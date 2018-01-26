Is it just us or has January felt 365 days long this time around?

Well, it’s finally coming to an end and while Amy Huberman and Peter Stringer will be chatting to Ryan Tubridy over on RTÉ One, Graham will be entertaining guests such as Tom Cruise and Paloma Faith.

Cruise will be discussing the newest Mission Impossible movie, along with his co-stars Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson and Simon Pegg.

The 55-year-old has been gracing our screens for almost 30 years so you can imagine Graham will have a lot to talk to him about.

As well as co-stars Henry Cavill, better known as Spiderman and Rebecca Ferguson recently starred (and dubbed) in the musical hit, The Greatest Showman.

An interesting night ahead …

Paloma Faith will also perform her hit, ’Til I’m Done.

