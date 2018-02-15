Here's who's on the Late Late this week

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald and Hollywood stars Gabriel Byrne and Caitriona Balfe lead the line-up for this Friday’s Late Late Show.

Following her election as the new president of Sinn Féin, Mary Lou McDonald will join Ryan Tubridy to discuss taking over the leadership of the party after 35 years with Gerry Adams at the helm.

Mary Lou McDonald.

As talks to break the stalemate in Stormont flounder, she will be sharing her vision for the Sinn Féin party, north and south of the border.

She will also be telling viewers the highs and lows of her rise up through the party ranks having first come to prominence in the early 2000s.

President Michael D Higgins presents Gabriel Byrne with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Photo: Kyran O’Brien

Gabriel Byrne will be live in studio to chat about a career that has taken him from Bracken to Bel Air.

He will be telling viewers about his new film, Hereditary, already being described as one of the scariest horror movies in years, and picking up a lifetime achievement award at the IFTAs.

Golden Globe nominated actress, Caitriona Balfe joins Ryan to talk about how she went from growing up in Monaghan to finding international fame with hit series Outlander.

Caitriona Balfe

Ireland’s favourite architect Dermot Bannon will be on the couch to chat about the new series of Room to Improve, and what happened when he took on the challenge of renovating the Donegal home of Daniel and Majella O’Donnell.

He will also be joined by a past client who had the entire nation talking.

There will also be a celebration of the best of press photography in Ireland, showcasing some of the winning shots from the Press Photographers Association of Ireland Awards.

Music will be provided by Feeder.

– Digital Desk

