Tonight’s First Dates saw Veterinary nursing student Sarah, 26, from Galway matched up with 29-year-old Paul.

And after he kicked the night off by miss-pronouncing the word ‘quays’, it was only to going to go uphill from there, right?

Not quite.

As the conversation moved on to the details of her job, there was a lot of talk of semen … horse semen that is, and how she collects it from the stallions in her care.

Educational to say the least.

Her infectious laugh stole the show and the hearts of the nation.

