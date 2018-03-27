Tonight’s First Dates saw Veterinary nursing student Sarah, 26, from Galway matched up with 29-year-old Paul.
And after he kicked the night off by miss-pronouncing the word ‘quays’, it was only to going to go uphill from there, right?
Not quite.
As the conversation moved on to the details of her job, there was a lot of talk of semen … horse semen that is, and how she collects it from the stallions in her care.
Educational to say the least.
