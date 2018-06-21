Indiependence 2018 reveals line-up for spoken word, culture vultures and comedy

Indiependence Music & Arts Festival has revealed some of the latest acts to feature at this year’s festival.

The Spoken Word will take place on the Little Big Stage and will be MC’d by 96FM DJ Darren Johnston and sees the return of Dundalk punk poet Jinx Lennon, following the release of his 9th album, Grow A Pair.

From Dublin, Shakalak is a musical poetry collaboration of laid-back grooves and vibes. They’ll make their INDIE debut on Sunday featuring John Cummins.

Dublin Band, Shakalak.

Culture Vultures makes a welcome return to the beer hall for INDIE18. A themed pop culture event of words and music, it is curated and hosted by Irish Times music writer, Tony Clayton-Lea.

Comedian Gearoid Farrelly will deliver some jokes at the festival.

Comedy will also take place in the Beer Hall on both the Saturday and Sunday of the festival.

On Saturday, star of Hardy Bucks, Owen Colgan, will be delivering his unique brand of surreal comedy. Also featured is Enya Martin, who has over 3 million views on YouTube through her Giz A Laugh channel, as well as Gearoid Farrelly, fresh from his sell-out nationwide tour

Tickets for INDIE18 have been selling quicker than ever so buy now if you want a chance to go to this show-stopping festival.

