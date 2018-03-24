Ireland's 20 richest entertainers have been revealed and they're worth a fair few quid

It has been a super 12 months for Irish entertainers around the globe.
Four decades in the business and U2 are still the richest entertainers in Ireland.
The Sunday Times Richest Entertainers’ List puts the Dublin rockers on top with a combined wealth of €647m.
They are followed by Mark Burnett and Roma Downey from MGM Television with €443m – and Lord of the Dance, Michael Flatley with €230m.
Also featured are Enya, Liam Neeson, Bob Geldof, Graham Norton, Niall Horan and Daniel O’Donnell.
20 richest entertainers in Ireland
- U2: €647m
- Mark Burnett and Roma Downey: €443m
- Michael Flatley: €230m
- Denis Desmond and Caroline Downey: €202m
- Paul McGuinness: €143m
- Enya: €118m
- Liam Neeson: €113m
- Paul Anderson and Family: €99m
- Moya Doherty and John McColgan: €92m
- Paul and Mary Ward and family: €91m
- Jack Higgins: €73m
- Pierce Brosnan: €72m
- Van Morrison: €63m
- Daniel Day-Lewis and Rebecca Miller: €56m
- Niall Horan: €52m
- Bob Geldof: €42m
- Chris de Burgh: €41m
- Colin Farrell: €41m
- Graham Norton: €38m
- Daniel O’Donnell: €31m