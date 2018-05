Ireland can end the 22-year wait for a Eurovision victory tonight.

Ryan O’Shaughnessy will perform his song Together at the final in Lisbon.

The 24-year-old from Dublin is currently third favourite to win.

NUI Maynooth lecturer and Eurovision expert Adrian Kavanagh thinks we have a good chance.

He said: “It’s worth remembering that this song was at odds of 300/1 literally on Tuesday night before he through in the semi-finals so things have changed quite a lot in the last few days.”

