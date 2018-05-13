Israel wins Eurovision as Ireland finish in 16th place

13 May 2018

Israel have one this year’s Eurovision Song Contest with he song Toy sung by Netta Barzilai.

The bookies’ favourite scored a total of 529 points and became the fourth ever Israeli act to win the competition.

Ireland’s Ryan O’Shaugnessy finished in 16th place with a total of 136 points for his song Together.

Speaking after the competition, he said: “Tonight felt amazing. I felt like I had everyone in Ireland behind me. I couldn’t be prouder to be Irish.”

Cyrpus finished in second place with the song Fuego performed by Eleni Foureira.

Earlier in the night, an invader took to the stage during the UK’s Eurovision performance by SuRie.

An intruder rushed the stage during her rendition of her song Storm and shouted about “Nazis of the UK media,” adding: “We demand freedom.”

Protesters bum-rushed the UK entry, SuRie powered on through like a trooper. #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/4FmReZuWvt — Ben (@Jamin2g) May 12, 2018

