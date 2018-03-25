The final of Dancing With The Stars Ireland took place tonight with the three final couple dancing it out for the winning title.

Cork camogie star Anna Geary, singer Jake Carter and comedian Deirdre O’Kane took put on their dancing shoes for the final time in a bid to take home the glitter ball.

But it was Jake Carter who was crowned the winner of DWTS Ireland 2018 with partner Karen Byrne.

All of the celebrities who featured during the series returned to support the final three couples tonight.

Norah Casey, Tomas O’Leary, Maia Dunphy, Bernard O’Shea, Marty Morrissey, Alannah Beirne, Rob Heffernan and Erin McGregor joined the finalists in studio for one last time.

Presenters, Amanda Byram and Nicky Byrne, and judges, Brian Redmond, Loraine Barry and Julian Benson also took to the floor in the show’s opening number.

On Friday @judgejulesoffic told the nation he was given a life expectancy of 13 by doctors. Two nights later he blasts onto the dance floor at the #DWTSIrl final, slightly older! What an inspiration! Julian to win! pic.twitter.com/5AeqMNibQW — Eoghan McDermott (@eoghanmcdermo) March 25, 2018

Brilliant Jake and Karen #DWTSIrl — paul humphries (@paulhum29843989) March 25, 2018

“It can’t be Jake because he’s not Irish and a man won it last year” … that’s not how it works mum 😐 #DWTSIrl — Aoife McCarthy (@aoifemcmccarthy) March 25, 2018

The complete production quality of #DWTSIrl over the series from lights, costumes, graphics, props etc has been top class. Making Irish TV proud! @DWTSIRL well done — Shane Byrne (@ShaneWSByrne) March 25, 2018

🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 YESSSSSSSSSSSSSS @jakecartermusic @KarenDWTS WINNERS OF DANCING WITH THE STARS 2018 WOOOOOHOOOOOO WELL DONE YOU GUYS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING YE DESERVED IT SO AMAZINGLY PROUD OF YOU GUYS 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #DWTSIrl — ✨Caitriona✨ (@Xx_Caitriona_xX) March 25, 2018

That Julian lad is gas altogether… I’m clearly very late to the #DWTSIrl party! — Tanya Flanagan (@TanFlanagan) March 25, 2018

If Labour wants to get more than 6% in the polls I reckon getting Brendan Howlin on the next series of #DWTSIrl would be a great start pic.twitter.com/uGjfNEXNTX — Dan O’ Neill (@activedan) March 25, 2018

anna and deirdre were both amazing but jake has to be he best overall dancer, he’s perfected every single style on the show #DWTSIrl — ryan 🐒 (@rmcullough9) March 25, 2018

