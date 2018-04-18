Zlatan Ibrahimovic has made quite a splash since arriving in Los Angeles.

Signing for LA Galaxy toward the end of March, the Swedish star announced his arrival with a full-page ad in the Los Angeles Times that simply said ‘Dear Los Angeles, You’re welcome.’

Zlatan Ibrahimovic announces his move to LA Galaxy with a full page ad in the LA Times. Peak Zlatan. 😂 pic.twitter.com/9QsRoQnnIQ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 23, 2018

He then went on to score a sensational volley on his debut shortly before scoring the winning goal in a 4-3 win over LAFC.

Forget all the Messi drama, take a peep at this 40 yard Volley by Zlatan on his Debut!😱🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3tZ1tavJcH — Slay King 👑 (@deoluajao) April 1, 2018

Ibrahimovic said after the game:

[quote]I heard the crowd saying ‘We want Zlatan, we want Zlatan’. So I gave them Zlatan.[/quote]

So it is safe to say he has been firmly welcomed by the LA faithful.

Yesterday, the 36-year-old appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and the audience’s reaction confirmed LA’s love of him.

Even Kimmel said it was unusual to get that sort of enthusiasm for “anything related with soccer.”

In typical form, Zlatan oozed a confidence that bordered on cocky while remaining charming.

LA Galaxy’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates his second goal in his debut. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

When it was put to him by Kimmel that he didn’t come across as quintessentially Swedish, Ibrahimovic said: “They (Swedish people) are too nice. I’m not so nice like that.

“I’m not the typical Swedish guy but I put Sweden on the map.”

Speaking about his wonder-goal, Ibrahimovic said: “I know there are a lot of earthquakes in Los Angeles, but this one was me stepping in Los Angeles. I wanted to make a statement.”

The former Man United striker also addressed rumours that he will come out of international retirement for the World Cup this summer.

He stated: “I am going to the World Cup” but he did confirm if it would be in a playing capacity.

[quote]A World Cup without me wouldn’t be a World Cup.[/quote]

You can watch the full interview below.

[media=youtube]https://youtube.com/embed/Q1TXk7ZdiQE[media]

