TV presenter Kathryn Thomas has shared an adorable and honest post about motherhood one month on from the birth of her first child, Ellie, writes Sally Gorman.

The Operation Transformation host has taken to Instagram to give her followers an insight into her life as a new Mum.

The 39-year-old welcomed daughter Ellie into the world just a few short weeks ago and already it looks like she has Mammy wrapped around her little finger!

The Carlow native admits she took the photo at 5am reminiscing over a full night’s sleep while little Ellie is curled up snoozing peacefully.

Thomas went on to say that “the past month has just flown by”.

She said: “Ellie makes my ❤️ burst with happiness every time I look at her little mush. She constantly amazes me.

“Becoming a new Mum is pretty overwhelming. It’s exciting, terrifying, hilarious, daft, empowering, fulfilling and completely magical.”

She also revealed she and fiancé Padraig McLaughlin are “really just winging it.”

“With all the conflicting advise on feeding & sleeping routines ( yes, I know she shouldn’t be in my bed but she’s way too cute to throw her out!)

“I’ve figured out all you really need to nail this parenting thing is bundles of love… and lots of nappies.”

How cute!

Kathryn and hubby-to-be Padraig got engaged in November last year during a weekend break at Ballyfin House in Laois.

But back in January the fitness fanatic appeared on The Late Late Show with Ryan Tubridy where she spoke about having two miscarriages before the birth of baby Ellie.

