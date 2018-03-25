Kathryn Thomas welcomes baby girl into the world

25 March 2018

Kathryn Thomas has welcomed her baby girl with an adorable picture on her Instagram account.

The TV host gave birth at 10.02am on Friday morning.

She captioned a photo of her new baby’s tiny feet:

“Ms Ellie Mcloughlin couldn’t wait any longer to meet us.

“Our gorgeous girl was born Fri 23rd March @ 10.02am.

“She is the most perfect thing I’ve ever seen and Mum and Dad are totally and utterly in love.”

Congratulations to Kathryn and husband Padraig McLoughlin on their firstborn.

Digital Desk

