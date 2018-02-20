The Irish music industry gathered in Dublin tonight at the tenth IMRO Live Music Venue of the Year Awards.

The IMRO Outstanding Contribution to Live Music accolade was awarded this year to Willie Meighan, formally proprietor of Rollercoaster Records in Kilkenny, who sadly passed away in November 2017, aged just 48.

Willie’s beloved partner Aisling and Willie’s family members were at the ceremony to accept this special Award.

Outstanding Contribution to Live Music Award from @IMROireland to @Rollerkilkenny & Willie Meighen. Completely & utterly deserved #IMROAwards pic.twitter.com/6Ja2faQYqe — Hot Press (@hotpress) February 20, 2018

Kilkenny’s live music scene received a second award as the Set Theatre at Langtons in the city won the Rest Of Leinster Live Music Venue Award.

Victor Finn, IMRO Chief Executive, said “A strong live music circuit is the lifeblood of a vibrant music industry. It is important that we acknowledge those venue owners and festivals promoters whose commitment, passion and support for live music throughout the country enables music creators to continue making the music we all enjoy”.

The award for National Live Music Venue of the Year 2017 (via public vote) went to Mike The Pies, Listowel Co Kerry.

Also nabbing accolades for IMRO Music Festival of the Year and IMRO Small Live Music Festival 2017 were Electric Picnic and Another Love Story respectively.

Performances on the night came from Le Boom, Chasing Abbey and Wild Youth.

Main Photo: by Ruth Medjber – Chasing Abbey perform at the ceremony tonight

