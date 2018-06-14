Kim Kardashian West finally meets convicted grandmother she fought to be released from prison

Kim Kardashian West has opened up about the moment she got to tell Alice Johnson that her sentence was commuted.

The reality TV star got involved in the process to get the grandmother’s case reviewed seven months ago.

Alice was convicted in 1996 of conspiracy to possess cocaine, and attempted possession of cocaine. The 63-year-old had served 21 years of her life sentence, for this first-time non-violent drug offense.

Kim eventually went to the White House and met with US president Donald Trump to discuss prison reform and Johnson’s case.

Soon afterward Johnson was granted Clemency by Trump and released from prison.

Kim immediately tweeted her delight with the news.

The star soon met with the woman she had been fighting to set free.

It wasn’t long before the social media influencer showed the grandmother how to use Snapchat.

Kim has said how she wants to use her influence to bring attention to social issues like prison reform more in the future.

