Kim Kardashian West finally meets convicted grandmother she fought to be released from prison

Kim Kardashian West has opened up about the moment she got to tell Alice Johnson that her sentence was commuted.

The reality TV star got involved in the process to get the grandmother’s case reviewed seven months ago.

WATCH: “You can go home now. Are you ready to go home?”@KimKardashian and Alice Johnson open up about the moment they got the news of Johnson’s commutation in their first joint interview.@HodaKotb will have more tomorrow morning on @TODAYShow. pic.twitter.com/xVI3Lqxiii — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) June 13, 2018

Alice was convicted in 1996 of conspiracy to possess cocaine, and attempted possession of cocaine. The 63-year-old had served 21 years of her life sentence, for this first-time non-violent drug offense.

Kim eventually went to the White House and met with US president Donald Trump to discuss prison reform and Johnson’s case.

Soon afterward Johnson was granted Clemency by Trump and released from prison.

Kim immediately tweeted her delight with the news.

BEST NEWS EVER!!!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/JUbpbE1Bk0 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

The star soon met with the woman she had been fighting to set free.

It wasn’t long before the social media influencer showed the grandmother how to use Snapchat.

Kim Kardashian teaching Alice Marie Johnson how to Snapchat during first meeting after prison pardon. pic.twitter.com/UTWGdbJzhx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 14, 2018

Kim has said how she wants to use her influence to bring attention to social issues like prison reform more in the future.

It turns out, @KimKardashian West was the one to break the news to #AliceMarieJohnson that she was going to be free. In an interview with @Mic, Kardashian West describes that moment and reveals what comes next in her work with prison reform. https://t.co/SX0CJho3pg pic.twitter.com/6VAG4P8mZ1 — Mic (@mic) June 9, 2018

