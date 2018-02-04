Kylie Jenner welcomes baby girl

04 February 2018

Kylie Jenner has had a baby girl.

The reality star has revealed the news in a post on Instagram this evening.

Mystery had surrounded the pregnancy as there was no official confirmation from the star or her family.

However, she revealed in the post that she chose not to do it “in front of the world” as she knew she “needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way” she knew how.

The baby girl was born on February 1st.

♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

Kylie also posted a video revealing when she found out about the pregnancy.

