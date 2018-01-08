By Greg Murphy

Keelin Shanley and Caitríona Perry took their seats behind the RTÉ news desk as co-anchors for the first time this evening.

The new Six One presenters take over from Brian Dobson and Sharon Ní Bheoláin in the RTÉ news studio.

People shared their opinions on social media, with many people delighted to see an all-female news team for the first time.

Watching the #SixOne News with my 10yo and it’s just fantastic to see 2 female anchors on screen & to explain to her they are 2 super journalists who more than deserve this big gig. — Alison O’Connor (@alisonoconn) January 8, 2018

Congratulations on the first ‘Six One’ ladies. Two pro’s, no bother at all 😁 Oh! My late Christmas pressie arrived 📖 pic.twitter.com/64sK0UL0Kq — Karen Owen (@KarenJOwen) January 8, 2018

Klaxon – Women presenting the news – Not a drill – Klaxon Great first evening for @KeelinShanley and @CaitrionaPerry at the @RTE six one helm. — Yvonne Judge (@yvonnejudge) January 8, 2018

Look at that: the sky has not fallen in. All female anchor team on #SixOne @RTEOne 💁💁 https://t.co/i8CW9Ku80A — Dearbhail McDonald (@DearbhailDibs) January 8, 2018

New beginnings: Keelin Shanley and Caitríona Perry on duty on RTÉ’s Six One News from tonight pic.twitter.com/zeFnfobpIh — desod (@desodr1) January 8, 2018

