By Greg Murphy

Keelin Shanley and Caitríona Perry took their seats behind the RTÉ news desk as co-anchors for the first time this evening.

The new Six One presenters take over from Brian Dobson and Sharon Ní Bheoláin in the RTÉ news studio.

People shared their opinions on social media, with many people delighted to see an all-female news team for the first time.

