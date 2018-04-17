Country music star ‘Big Tom’ McBride will be remembered during this week’s Late Late Show Country Music Special.

Big Tom had taken part in the annual special many times, and, following his death today aged 81, the show’s producers confirmed they will pay tribute to the star on Friday night.

We were very sad to hear this morning of the passing of Ireland’s King of Country, Big Tom. Our condolences to his family, friends and fans. He was a huge part of our Country Specials and we will be paying special tribute to him on this Friday’s show. pic.twitter.com/HaTGCM3XoT — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) April 17, 2018

“Big Tom was the King of Country for good reason. Today we’ve lost an icon and a man who was of great stature, both musically and personally,” said host Ryan Tubridy.

“He is somebody who will be greatly missed by us on The Late Late Show and by me personally.

“I enjoyed tremendously meeting him on more than one occasion and getting to know him a little bit and certainly enough to know that this is truly a sad day for the country music scene in Ireland.

“He will be missed by us all.”

Big Tom last appeared on the Late Late in May 2017 when he performed ‘A Love That’s Lasted Through the Years’ with Margo O’Donnell.

The singer will be laid to rest in Monaghan on Friday at 11am.

The Late Late Show Country Music Special airs on RTÉ One this Friday at 9.35pm.

Share it:













Don't Miss