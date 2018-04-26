Late Late Show will host first tv debate of 8th referendum

The first televised debate of the upcoming referendum on the the Eighth amendment will be held on this Friday’s Late Late Show.

With less than a month until the people of Ireland have their say, Ryan Tubridy will welcome people from both sides of the campaign to put their cases forward.

Representatives from Together For Yes and LoveBoth will debate the issues and will answer questions from invited members of the audience from both sides of the campaign.

Individuals will be speaking to Ryan about their own personal experiences with the Eighth amendment.

Also on Friday night’s show will be Davy Russell who will talk about how it felt to win his first ever Grand National at Aintree earlier this month.

Russell claimed a dramatic win, taking home victory for his horse Tiger Roll’s owner Michael O’Leary five years after he famously parted ways with the Ryanair boss.

Kerry’s Jessie Buckley will join Ryan to chat about her new movie Beast, starring alongside Renée Zellweger in the upcoming Judy Garland biopic.

Jessie has gone from singing for Andrew Lloyd Webber on I’d Do Anything to taking on starring roles in television series including Taboo alongside Tom Hardy and the lead role in BBC’s current adaptation of The Woman in White.

Debbie McGee will talk to Ryan about reaching the final of Strictly Come Dancing at the age of 59 and how appearing on the show gave her a new lease on life following the death of her husband, magician Paul Daniels.

There will be music from singer-songwriter Miles Graham and Something Happens.

Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss