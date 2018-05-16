Liam Neeson has narrated a new film celebrating the life and literature of “Ireland’s greatest poet” Seamus Heaney.

The Hollywood star said Heaney’s work inspired him to become an actor.

“The power of his poetry began a lifetime love of language in me that led to my career as an actor,” Neeson said in the video by Tourism Ireland.

Neeson also read a selection of his favourite Heaney poems in the clip, which showed footage of the poets home.

Tourism Ireland launched the Seamus Heaney HomePlace film this week.

The short film showcases Seamus Heaney HomePlace, Bellaghy and the beauty of the surrounding countryside and its inspiration for the Nobel Laureate’s work.

Promoting Seamus Heaney HomePlace around the world is one element of Tourism Ireland’s programme of activity in 2018, to continue to grow overseas visitor numbers to the island of Ireland.

