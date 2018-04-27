Abba have announced that they are set to release new music, 35 years after their split.

The Swedish four-piece, who rose to fame post their 1974 Eurovision win, posted the news on Instagram today.

“The decision to go ahead with the exciting Abba avatar tour project had an unexpected consequence. We all felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio,” they began.

“So we did. And it was like time had stood still and we had only been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience!”

They went on to say the experience resulted in two new songs, one of which will be featured in a TV special to be aired in December, titled I Still Have Faith in You.

“We may have come of age, but the song is new. And it feels good.”

Mamma Mia, here we go again!

Share it:













Don't Miss