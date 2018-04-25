If you’re a musical theatre fan, the name Killian Donnelly is one very familiar to you, if not, where have you been?

Luckily for you, Donnelly has been announced as Jean Valijean in the forthcoming UK and Ireland tour of the Boublil and Schönberg musical Les Misérables.

.@killiandonnelly to play Jean Valjean in the UK & Ireland Tour of #LesMiz. Find out more at: https://t.co/UKfF9XPnaQ pic.twitter.com/JvdPrnB0rW — Les Misérables (@lesmisofficial) April 22, 2018

Speaking about the announcement, Donnelly said that he’s “so so excited to ‘bring it home’ as they say”.

“I’m so excited to take a cast to Dublin, take the show home to Dublin for them to see”

The Meat native began his career in Navan as a member of the St Mary’s Musical Society.

He was then scouted by a theatre agency while performing in an Irish production in Ireland snf made the move to London to pursue a career in musical theatre.

Since then he’s racked up an abundance of major theatre credits such as creating the role of ‘Deco’ in “The Commitments”, playing ‘Tony’ in “Billy Elliot” as well as’ Raoul’ in “The Phantom of the Opera” at Her Majesty’s Theatre.

He also originated the role of Charlie Price in Kinky Boots in the West End before reprising the role on Broadway last year.

The 33-year-old is currently playing the role in the West End production, where his final performance will be Saturday, June 9.

The show will open at Bord Gáis Energy Theatre on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 will and run until January, 12, 2019.

Tickets are on sale now

