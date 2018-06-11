Sparky the goat strutted his hooves on the Tony awards red carpet last night.

Sparky was accompanied by Tony nominee, Ken Davenport.

People were surprised to say the least that an actual real goat was on the red carpet.

Are we just going to slide past the fact that there was a GOAT ON THE RED CARPET AT THE #TONYAWARDS ???? #onlyatthetonys — Mary-Anne (@maryanne1397) June 10, 2018

The goat is from the production, Once on this island, which won Best revival of a musical on the night.

Sparky has proved a hit with fans, even boasting his own instagram account with over 2,000 followers.

It remains to be seen if this new stage star will have the fame go to his head and become the showbiz worlds next diva.

