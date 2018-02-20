Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better than watching Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh make the perfect ham sandwich, TV3’s Six O’Clock give him the task of giving a dramatic reading of Camila Cabello’s Havana.

Yes, that’s right, the former GAA commentator somehow transformed one of 2017’s most-charted songs, into one of those potent speeches that will give you fire in your belly and make the hairs on the back of your neck stand on end.

Trust us, after hearing his version, you’ll never listen to the song same again.

Ever wonder what Mícheál Ó Michael O Muircheartaigh would sound like doing a dramatic reading of @Camila_Cabello Havana? Course you did. You're welcome! 😂 pic.twitter.com/ROl7mtpQ29 — Six O'Clock Show (@SixOClockShow) February 19, 2018

Genius.

