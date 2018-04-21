Mini-Me star Verne Troyer dies aged 49

21 April 2018

Actor Verne Troyer has died aged 49.

The star was best known for playing Mini-Me in the Austin Powers comedy films. He also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother UK.

He died on Saturday according to a statement from his family.

A statement published on his Instagram page said that “Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another.”

Troyer had strugled with alcoholism for years and had been to rehab many times.

