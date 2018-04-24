More than half the viewing public watched the Late Late Show Country Special

More than half the viewing public joined the Late Late Show Country Special in paying tribute to Big Tom on the night of his funeral.

That’s 51% of the available audience watched as the stars of the Irish country scene came together to pay tribute to the Four Country Roads singer.

The show, which featured the biggest stars of the scene including Daniel O’Donnell, Nathan Carter, and Philomena Begley, also proved popular with younger audiences achieving a 30% share of adults between 15-and-34-years-old.

The average audience for this year’s show was 561,500. The show had a reach of 1 million viewers, tuning in for a minute or more over the broadcast. The average audience peaked at 612,100 viewers.

Ryan Tubridy said: “One thing that we have learned from our specials is that the Irish country scene is really a family and I want to thank everyone involved in Friday’s show for allowing us to give Big Tom the send off he very much deserved”.

As well as the tribute to Big Tom this year’s show featured some of the stars performing the crossover hits that took country into the mainstream including Nathan Carter and Cliona Hagan singing Hurt So Good and Derek Ryan and Sandy Kelly with Islands in the Stream.

The stars also came together at the end of the show for one final tribute to Big Tom with a medley of his best-known songs:

Share it:













Don't Miss