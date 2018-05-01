Netflix Users Warned to Watch out for Scam

01 May 2018

Netflix users have been advised to watch out for a “convincing” phishing scam which targets peoples’ credit card details.

ESET Ireland, a company which develops software to protect against computer security threats, has warned users to beware of a “well made fake Netflix page” which appears genuine thanks to its certificate, but is in fact gathering victims’ credit card numbers.

An email which appeared to warn about an expiring Netflix subscription was sent to ESET Ireland. It claimed that a usuer’s membership was getting cancelled due to a failed payment. It then invited the receiver to click a button which said “restart membership”.

Photo: ESET Ireland.

ESET Ireland said that this particular scam seems to be “even more advanced” than similar ones they have seen in the past, as the button links to a “convincing looking” fake Netflix site and the web address looks Irish.

Photo: ESET Ireland.

After an unsuspecting user signs in with their email and password, he or she is asked to fill in their address and billing details, including their card details. The page then redirects to the actual Netflix website.

Photo: ESET Ireland.

ESET say all this personal data is handed over to the scammers. It recommends users to not use email links to log into their accounts and to “particularly avoid” filling in any payment details.

They advise people to delete any suspicious emails and to also warn their friends about the scam.

